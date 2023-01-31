VBSPCA receives grant to improve access to veterinary care

This grant money will help their clinic hire more staff, buy more equipment and now offer emergency care.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —



The Virginia Beach SPCA announced on Tuesday that they received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help provide important services for pets.

Shelter officials say that roughly 50 million pets across the country lack access to basic care, which includes essentials like vaccinations and spaying and neutering.

This grant money will help the VBSPCA and their clinic hire more staff, buy more equipment and now offer emergency care.

“While there are a variety of options for low-cost veterinary services like spay/neuter surgeries and vaccines in Hampton Roads, many pet parents struggle to find affordable everyday care such as wellness and illness visits, dental surgeries, and urgent care,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the VBSPCA.