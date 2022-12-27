VBSPCA seeks donations while handling pipe issues, closes for the day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the damage at the Norfolk SPCA that occurred on December 26, 2022.
The Virginia Beach SPCA and clinic were closed on Tuesday due to the need for 'facility maintenance', and now they're seeking help from the public.
According to their Facebook page, the VBSPCA hopes to be open on December 28, but they aren't yet fully certain that will happen. An additional post provided more information on the facility issues they're having.
The organization says that the facility has been unable to do laundry due to water pipe issues, and that they are in need of donations to help them during this time while crews work to fix the issue.
"We are in need of sheets, towels, and blankets. If you have some extra linens at home and can donate to the animals, we will gladly take them. Please drop them off at our shelter. Thank you for your help!"
This comes in the aftermath of another building-related problem at a local animal shelter in Hampton Roads. The Norfolk SPCA also needs your help after a pipe burst above the building’s boiler on Christmas, temporarily knocking out water and heat.