VBSPCA seeks donations while handling pipe issues, closes for the day

The shelter currently needs sheets, towels and blankets for the animals as they work to fix the problem and cannot do laundry in the meantime.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the damage at the Norfolk SPCA that occurred on December 26, 2022.

The Virginia Beach SPCA and clinic were closed on Tuesday due to the need for 'facility maintenance', and now they're seeking help from the public.

According to their Facebook page, the VBSPCA hopes to be open on December 28, but they aren't yet fully certain that will happen. An additional post provided more information on the facility issues they're having.

The organization says that the facility has been unable to do laundry due to water pipe issues, and that they are in need of donations to help them during this time while crews work to fix the issue.

"We are in need of sheets, towels, and blankets. If you have some extra linens at home and can donate to the animals, we will gladly take them. Please drop them off at our shelter. Thank you for your help!"