Virginia Department of Emergency Management taking over operations of VB mass vaccination clinic

Walk-ups will no longer be accepted at the convention center. However, VDEM is increasing appointment availability.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 160,000 people in Virginia Beach have had at least their first dose of the vaccine, but there is still a ways to go.

Four months ago, the city opened the convention center mass vaccination clinic. Now they are handing over the operation of this facility to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“We have built this system; we are vaccinating a lot of people each week,” said Virginia Beach Department of Public Health COO Paul Brumund. “It is just time for someone else to come in and take over that role.”

City staff have been working at the clinic, but Brumund said the switch will allow city workers to return to their normal jobs.

“Allow the city to do what it does best, serving the whole community,” Brumund said. “Not just focusing on one event like vaccinations. It does allow EMS to do more of their important work. City employees, regardless of the department they work in, can go back to help the community provide services.”

The contractor Ashbritt will run the clinic with their own staff and supplies.

Starting Monday, April 26, walk-ups will no longer be accepted at the convention center. However, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management is increasing appointment availability.

“Because they are operating six days a week and having up to 2,000 doses a day, that is an increase in capacity than what we are doing now, focused here,” Brumund said.

The transition will allow city officials to get more shots in arms, elsewhere.

"So, we can get to the neighborhoods, to the churches, to the rec centers,” Brumund said. “Do more of that work so we can get populations that aren’t able to come to the convention center.”

While the city makes this move, the CDC reports vaccination rates dropped by 11 percent nationwide in the last week.

“We are not seeing as many as we were prior to moving to phase 2, but there are other opportunities across the region as well,” Brumund said.

Shots are ready and waiting for anyone 16 or older.

Brumund said people seeking a first dose can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 877-829-5682.

Those looking for a second dose can schedule through the VAMS system.