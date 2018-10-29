VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) — A Virginia Department of Transportation worker was killed in a work zone accident Sunday evening in Virginia Beach, State Police said.

Troopers said that around 7:47 p.m., a construction truck carrying road cones and barrels was backing up on the shoulder within a lane closure of Interstate 64 eastbound, near Providence Road.

The truck was picking up cones when the passenger lost his footing and fell from the truck's cargo area and onto the road, where the truck then backed over him.

The VDOT worker, 43-year-old Toney Darnell Saunders Junior of Chesapeake, died at the scene.

State Police said there are no charges at this time, as the investigation into the accident continues.

© 2018 WVEC