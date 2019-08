VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach EMS, fire crews and police are at the scene where a vehicle drove into the water off Bold Ruler Drive.

Officials said in a tweet that the incident is still active.

The area is near the Dam Neck Naval Base Main Gate entrance.

The tweet was sent out around 6:05 a.m.

