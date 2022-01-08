4 rescued after vehicle crashes into Little Neck Creek near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The crash happened at the intersection of Pinewood Road and 32nd Street.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were rescued after their vehicle crashed into Little Neck Creek near the Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of Pinewood Road and 32nd Street. Crews responded shortly after midnight and saw several people in the water on top of a vehicle submerged and upside down.

One of the people swam to shore, two people were brought to shore and one person had to be extracted from the vehicle. The fire department didn't say if any of the people were hurt.

The fire department didn't say what led to the vehicle leaving the road and crashing into the water.