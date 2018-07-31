VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Wreckage like the one from a car that barreled into a fence and narrowly missed a home is a normal occurrence for those in the Riverlake neighborhood.

The entrance is at Indian River Road and Danali Lane.

Witnesses to the crash say a car was speeding when it hydroplaned during a rainstorm Monday.

"It doesn't surprise me at all whatsoever because this is a weekly occurrence," said neighbor Becky Young.

Others who live nearby did not want to talk on camera with 13News Now, but all had some type of story about a vehicle accident.

One neighbor provided us with pictures of a box truck on its side that went into a nearby ditch.

"That's our kids' bus stop right there. And with the blind curve, it's just nerve-racking every time someone zooms past that bus stop going 60 miles per hour,” Young said. "It's 35 miles per hour."

Neighbors simply want a speed limit sign closer to the neighborhood. They get scared just pulling out into the street.

"Like...God, please don't let there be anybody coming up behind me," Young said.

Virginia Beach city staff say they've been monitoring the area for about four years. They've actually already reduced the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph.

Mike Shahsiah with the city’s Traffic Management center says the department will now look into putting up a new sign since we called.

Right now, there's also a project in the design phase of changing the landscape of Indian River Road. Officials say it will improve conditions. Construction is expected to start in July 2021.

In the meantime, neighbors just have one request.

"Just slow down, please," said Young.

