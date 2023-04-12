Verizon boosting cell service at the Oceanfront for Something in the Water

The company is partnering with the City of Virginia Beach to increase communication and public safety in time for the festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As Something in the Water gets closer, the City of Virginia Beach is working to boost public safety and communication along the Oceanfront.

According to a news release, the city is teaming up with Verizon to place 14 pole-mounted small cell sites on the boardwalk. They will help provide reliable 4G and 5G cell service throughout the strip.

The Virginia Beach Police Department will also use the same poles to set up cameras and public address horns.

“Improved communication on the Boardwalk coupled with the enhancements to public safety will allow our residents and visitors to feel safe and stay connected while enjoying all we have to offer in this beautiful area,” Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer wrote in the release.

Verizon said it reported seeing a 53% increase in data usage in 2022, which came from activities like video chatting with friends and family, ordering food and rides and streaming entertainment in real time.

The company said its 5G Ultra Wideband service is specifically designed to handle high-volume and fast speeds.

“By using this spectrum on the small cell design we and the city collaborated on, we will be able to offer massive capacity and an exceptionally good experience for residents who enjoy relaxed coastal living year-round and for the millions who flock to the Boardwalk for summer sun and events throughout the busy season,” Julie Slattery, the vice president of engineering and operations at Verizon, wrote.

Virginia Beach is expecting around 40,000 visitors at Something in the Water this year.

Last year, around 35,000 people came to the "Sea Hear Now" festival in New Jersey. Verizon reported that people used 10.8 TB of data over two days. That's equal to one person streaming more than two million songs for seven and a half years, according to the release.

Virginia Beach and Verizon are preparing to provide that level of data for festival-goers.