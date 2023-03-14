No concerts to be affected by Virginia Beach amphitheater fire, officials say

"The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is on track to open for the first scheduled show in May," the amphitheater and city said in a statement Tuesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The summer concert season will go forward as planned

That's the word from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater and the City of Virginia Beach on Tuesday.

In a statement, venue and city officials said a fire that broke out at the amphitheater earlier this month will not impact any upcoming concerts. Janet Jackson and Ludacris are expected to kick off the summer concert season on May 14.

A large fire broke out in the early morning hours of March 3. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the rear of the amphitheater. It took additional crews and several stretched hose lines, but the fire was marked under control at 2:30 a.m.

"The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater is on track to open for the first scheduled show in May. Virginia Beach Fire Department investigators have determined that the March 3 fire at the amphitheater was accidental. There is no structural damage to the venue and repairs will begin soon," Tuesday's statement issued by the amphitheater and city read.

"Again, thank you to the VBFD for their swift response and ongoing partnership."