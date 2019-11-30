VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The ViBe Creative District kicked off Small Business Saturday with an outdoor pop-up market. More than 50 businesses took part—either under a tent or elsewhere in the district.

There’s a little bit of everything from handmade jewelry to clothes, to paintings.

The executive director of the ViBe Creative District Kate Pittman said it’s all about celebrating small businesses as anchors of the community.

“There are your neighbors and your friends. They’re sending their kids to our schools. When you walk in you get to meet the owner and talk to them about their experience,” she said.

“People want to support local, they want to know their neighbors are doing well.”

In the last four years, more than 40 new businesses have opened in the Vibe District.

Pittman says it’s a sign that small businesses continue to grow.

Vendor, 8-year-old Arianna Caine is a literal "small" business owner. She runs her own dog treat business, with a little help from mom.

“Here’s some pup-cakes and doggy-donuts," Arianna said. "This has doggy chocolate, peanut butter, yogurt.”

Her mother, Caitlin Brunette, said getting to meet all the other small-business owners is one of their favorite parts. \

"There’s a ton of vendors here and everybody is so different," she said.

"It’s great to see everybody out here and it’s great to see the community come out and support the small businesses and the local artists and the makers that are out here today.”

RELATED: Virginia Beach shoppers hungry for Black Friday bargains

RELATED: Don't forget about Small Business Saturday

RELATED: Selden Market store owners prepare for Small Business Saturday