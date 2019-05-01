Every piece of artwork in the ViBe District represents something different and unique.

As 1 of 500 arts districts in the country, the ViBe is taking advantage of that to showcase what it has to offer.

"We welcome neighboring business, creative individuals, and artists to come celebrate whatever First Friday means to them," said Kate Pittman, the Executive Director of the ViBe Creative District at the oceanfront.

She was busy Friday night, shuffling from place to place, hitting all the different businesses in the area taking part in the 'First Friday' event of 2019.

Artists like Elena Georgiadis came to be a part of the event to show her artwork at Esoteric and support a local business.

"All the businesses are so keen to support local art and music and just creativity as a whole and entrprenuers. They're entrepreneurs themselves," she said.

"We're really proud that the ViBe District is 100 percent uniquely locally owned businesses and that really means a lot to us so this is the authentic Virginia Beach experience," said Pittman.

That experience is only going to get better moving forward, said Pittman.

There are growing projects coming out of the ViBe, which she thinks will continue to allow the area to thrive for the community.

"There are currently infrastructure projects underway to increase our connectivity which means more on-street parking, wider sidewalks, underground utilities, and other aesthetic elements that add to the arts district," said Pittman.

'First Fridays' takes place the first Friday of every month throughout the year.