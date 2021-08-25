Councilmembers Rouse, Wooten seek open vice mayor role in Virginia Beach

A city spokesperson said the city council expects to vote on the vice mayor position on September 7. Longtime councilmember Jim Wood is stepping down on Sept. 1.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Vice Mayor Jim Wood is stepping down from the Virginia Beach City Council on September 1.

His resignation leaves two vacancies that city council must now fill: the Lynnhaven District council seat, and the position of vice mayor.

Virginia Beach spokesperson Julie Hill said there is no specific deadline for the council to appoint a new vice mayor, but they plan to appoint someone to that position before filling the Lynnhaven District seat.

Two of Wood's colleagues, Aaron Rouse and Sabrina Wooten, have already expressed interest in the vice mayor role.

“I like to believe that we are all on God’s timing and I think this is the perfect time," said Rouse.

Rouse, an at-large councilman, said he’s received support from people in the community and wants to help lead the city through these challenging times.

“The next level is showing the world that we are open for business," said Rouse. "We are diverse, inclusive, and we want to attract the brightest and smartest minds.”

Wooten, who represents the Centerville District, said the new vice mayor should continue the good work of Wood and should be a leader who cares and will put people before politics.

"It’s important to have leadership that cares, that’s compassionate and knows what people are going through and I consider myself that kind of leader," said Wooten.

Both hope to get the support of their colleagues on the council, which will also need to fill its second vacated council seat in as many months.