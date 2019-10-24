VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Virginia Beach on Nov. 2 to rally election voters.

The Vice President will headline a Get Out the Vote rally at Kempsville Middle School, 860 Churchill Drive.

The rally is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pence is appearing at the event as a featured speaker. The event is paid for by the Republican State Leadership Committee.

RSLC is the largest caucus of Republican state leaders in the U.S. The organization's mission is to elect Republicans to multiple down-ballot, state-level offices.

For ticket information about the event, click here.

