VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A man has died after he was pulled from the ocean at 34th Street Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Beach EMS responded to a possible drowning at 34th Street and the Oceanfront just before 1 p.m. Sunday, EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka said.

EMS personnel found that citizens had pulled a person out of the water. The person was unresponsive, Nedelka said.

Crews began advanced life support, and transported the person to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, he said.

Police later reported that the adult male had died as a result of the incident.

No information about the victim was released pending notification of next-of-kin.

