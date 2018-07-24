VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Three people were killed in a crash in Virginia Beach, police confirm.

The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a BMW traveling eastbound on Shore Drive lost control and crossed the median into the path of a Hyundai that was traveling westbound. The Hyundai struck the BMW on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai and the passenger of the BMW were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police identified the driver of the Hyundai as 52-year-old Charlene Gordon White of Norfolk. The driver of the BMW was 20-year-old Isai Jimenez II of California, and the passenger was 20-year-old Jalen Patrick Broadus of Texas.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

