Video shows students ripping down Pride banner at a Virginia Beach high school

One Instagram post showing the video has been viewed nearly 14,000 times as of Friday afternoon. The video shows a rainbow banner hanging from a balcony with the words "Happy Pride Month" torn away by two students.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools sent a message to families on Friday, stating, "the incident is being investigated and the students will be disciplined in accordance with the student code of conduct."

The message goes on to say, "VBPCPS does not condone acts of hate of any kind, including hate-speech. We are dedicated to promoting equity, tolerance, and kindness towards all students and staff. Please use this as an opportunity to talk to your children about the consequences that can go along with engaging in activities both on and offline that could potentially be viewed as promoting hate against another group or person."