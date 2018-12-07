VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police have released new video in the hopes of catching a criminal.

Surveillance footage showed a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of high school cheerleaders late last month at the Chimney Hill Shopping Center on Holland Road. The Green Run High School cheerleaders had been holding a car wash at the shopping center to raise money.

Parents of the cheerleaders told 13News Now the man pretended he was there to donate, and then exposed himself.

If you can identify this man, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

