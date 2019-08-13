VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team went around Virginia Beach excavating sea turtle nests on Tuesday.

Excavating nests allows researchers to check for straggler hatchlings and learn about the nest's success rate. Researchers have been keeping a close eye on a handful of nests at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront since they were laid.

During their research, officials found 11 little stragglers. The hatchlings found Tuesday will stay with Virginia Aquarium for the next year before they are officially released so they can be studied. Officials will also tag the turtles, and strengthen them so they can return in the future.

Crews will eventually let them crawl toward the ocean in the sand so that they could imprint.

Imprinting is when the sea turtles leave a beach as hatchlings and then, years later, locate the same area of coastline after traveling long distances through the sea.

Female turtles usually return to the same beach around the age of 30 to lay eggs of her own.

If these sea turtles that hatched on the Virginia Beach sand survive, they may come back to the same area decades later.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center Stranding Response Program is responsible for rendering aid to all marine mammals and sea turtles that come ashore in Virginia. Whether sick, injured, dead, or entrapped, the Stranding Program works to examine these animals and provide the most humane course of action given the situation.

To report a stranded marine mammal or sea turtle, please call us on the 24-hour Stranding Hotline at (757) 385-7575.

Click here to learn more about the Stranding Response Team.

RELATED: Loggerhead sea turtles hatch, head to ocean with the help of the Virginia Aquarium

RELATED: Sea turtle nesting record broken (again) at Cape Hatteras National Seashore