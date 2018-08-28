The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is releasing 5 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the sea on August 31!

Captain, Drake, Honeysuckle, Poppy, and Wisteria will be released at 9 a.m. along the shore behind Neptune's Park at 31st Street. The rehabilitated turtles include two of the most common species to Virginia's coastal waters: Kemp's ridley and loggerhead sea turtles.

According to a Facebook post, Captain, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, was originally found floating near the third island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on August 3, 2017. The turtle had a cranial fracture and a fracture in its front right flipper. After over one year of rehabilitation and care, Captain is ready to set sail.

A loggerhead sea turtle named Drake was cold-stunned at Lynnhaven Beach in Virginia Beach. The little guy was found on December 31, 2017. Drake went to the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response Center. He was thin and had a weak heartbeat. After antibiotics, Drake is now ready for the big blue.

Another Kemp's ridley sea turtle named Honeysuckle was admitted to the aquarium after being hooked at Grandview Beach in Hampton on June 17, 2018. The turtle was hooked in the esophagus and the hook was removed under sedation.

Another hooked Kemp's ridley sea turtle, Poppy, will be released on Friday. Poppy was hooked by a recreational angler at Buckroe Fishing Pier in Hampton on May 20, 2018. While the original hook fell out before our team arrived, Poppy was admitted to the Marine Animal Care Center, where a hook fragment was discovered. The fragment was lodged in Poppy’s throat and required surgical removal.

Wisteria, a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, was hooked on May 24, 2018, at Little Island Fishing Pier in Virginia Beach. It was hoked in the tongue by a recreational fisher. The hook was luckily removed on scene by the aquarium's team. After Wisteria was admitted, officials determined that some lesions on it's upper and lower shell were consistent with a shark bite.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Center.

