Love Bites: Virginia Aquarium to host Valentine's Day fundraiser 'ex-perience'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Let's face it: when things don't work out in a romantic relationship, we're sometimes left with some pretty negative feelings.

Not only does the Virginia Aquarium understand, they're also inviting you to share your anger or your woes through their "Love Bites" fundraiser.

"Valentine's Day is approaching, and while many people will celebrate with roses, candy, and expensive dinners from crowded restaurants, we won't. Not us," their website says.

"Instead, we're here to lift your jilted souls with a little anti-Valentine's fun(draiser) where you can (symbolically) feed your ex to one of our animals!"

That's right. From January 23 through 31, you can purchase from their menu of creepy crawly bugs, rats or even simple vegetables that will then be fed to one happy Komodo Dragon or another ecstatic creature at the facility.

You'll even receive a video of the feeding, along with the name of your ex-partner attached. All in good fun, you know.

Prices for these feedings and videos depend on what you choose and range from $5 to $50.

You can also upgrade to a personalized version, which will send your ex (symbolically) directly into the mouth of one of the animals.

But here's the catch - there's a limited quantity of those personalized video options, so you have to act fast if you really want to relish in your revenge.

All of the personalized feeding videos will be delivered to you just in time for Valentine's Day.

Through the website, you can also bid to win a variety of unique additions to the 'ex-perience,' from a pink and red sparkly painting done especially for you by Hector the harbor seal to being able to witness the Komodo Dragon feeding in-person.