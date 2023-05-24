Virginia Beach reaches $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch's father in wrongful death lawsuit

Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons shot and killed Lynch during a night of chaos and violence at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A federal judge approved a settlement in the police shooting death of Donovon Lynch.

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who served as the attorney of record for the case, confirmed the news to 13News Now Wednesday.

The agreement between Lynch's estate and the City of Virginia Beach is worth $3 million.

A statement reads:

“Justin E. Fairfax and Thomas B. Martin are very pleased that the case has settled for a record $3M.

Both Fairfax and Martin were honored to represent the Estate of Donovon Lynch in this litigation and to get long-sought justice and healing for the Lynch Family.”

The settlement completion comes months after Donovon's father Wayne and Fairfax stood together outside the federal courthouse in Norfolk to announce all parties had come to an agreement on the matter.

Following the joint announcement last year, which included a joint statement from the City of Virginia Beach, Lynch's legal representation appeared to come to a crossroads over the final settlement agreement.

Between Dec. 20 and 23, settlement copies had been exchanged numerous times between Lynch and the estate's attorney Jeffrey Reichert, and his case attorneys, Thomas Martin and Fairfax.

The motion said the estate and Lynch's case attorneys went back and forth with edits on the settlement, but the version ultimately sent to the city for consideration may not have been the revised version Lynch and Reichert sent to Fairfax and Martin.

On Dec. 23, Fairfax filed a joint motion -- which 13News Now confirmed also speaks for Virginia Beach city attorneys -- alleging Reichert was "preventing" the completion of the settlement by telling Wayne not to sign the agreement. That motion called on the courts to enforce a previous Memorandum of Understanding signed by Wayne.

Court documents also show Lynch attempted to switch his legal representation to Norfolk-based attorney Joseph Sherman, though Fairfax remained the attorney of record on the settlement.

Earlier this year, a federal judge brought all parties in the matter into a mediation-style appearance at the federal courthouse to reach a compromise.

Sherman said after the settlement's approval: