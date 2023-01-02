Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims release video calling for support from local, state leaders

The video featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims, some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An attorney representing four families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting released a video Wednesday demanding justice.

The video is nearly six minutes long and featured new sentiments from family members of the shooting victims, some who have never spoken publicly about the tragedy before.

Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax's law firm, which is representing the families, put the video together.

RELATED | Families of 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooting victims call for justice

It comes ahead of the release of an op-ed written by the VTV Family Outreach Foundation, calling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Virginia General Assembly and the City of Virginia Beach to help the families.

The foundation, created by survivors and families of the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, wants those leaders to extend the same "compassion, empathy, courage, grace and leadership" to the Virginia Beach families as was shown to the Virginia Tech victims with "the VT settlement."