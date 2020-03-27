Virginia Beach ABC employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee last went to work on March 14 and did not return after feeling sick.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An employee at a Virginia Beach ABC store has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority confirms.

The employee worked at the ABC store located at 3333 Virginia Beach Boulevard and last went to work on March 14. The employee felt sick afterward and has not reported back to work ever since.

The employee notified management of the positive diagnosis and is currently in isolation. The store has been closed until further notice and will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitation.