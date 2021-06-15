Virginia Beach City Council discusses short-term rentals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Council is once again discussing short-term rental conditions.
A new proposal would eliminate new vacation rentals along Shore Drive and tighten rules on current rentals.
So anyone hoping to rent out property through Airbnb could only do so if they own property in Sandbridge, and specific parts of the Oceanfront and North End.
The debate for rental services like Airbnb has gone on for years in Virginia Beach. City council originally approved regulations on short-term rentals in the resort city back in 2019.