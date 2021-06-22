The aftermath of Alanton fire: cause remains under investigation

Virginia Beach fire investigators are looking into what caused a multi-million dollar home to go up in flames.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, a massive fire lit up the sky in Virginia Beach. The flames destroyed a multi-million dollar home.

One of the building contractors said the home was nearly renovated when the fire erupted.

“Just kind of makes everybody sad for something like this to happen," said framing contractor William Fulford.

Virginia Beach firefighters got the call to a large house fire in the 1500 block of McCullough Lane around 8:20 p.m. Monday. They worked the fire on land and on the water with a fireboat.

“Getting a phone call last night about nine o’clock is just heartbreaking, you know. You put so much effort and everything into something like this," said Fulford.

Fulford explained he was about three weeks out from finishing his part of the renovation. He said it’s devastating for him and the homeowners.

“They’ve really gone in and out in and out with different kinds of things and they are heartbroken. It was their final house, is what they say," said Fulford.

Fulford said he saw the firefighters in action overcoming a very tough area to work in. There is a one-way road to get in and out of the Alanton neighborhood, with water on both sides.

“Down on this island, there is only one fire hydrant from what I understand. These guys, the firefighters, were unbelievable. They were hooking the trucks together and pumping from one to another,” said Fulford.

Fulford said he will wait for the fire department’s investigation is complete before rebuilding.

“We'll find out eventually what did happen and make sure other people are aware," said Fulford.

Fire officials said there were about 40 firefighters on scene to fight the fire, which was brought under control by 9:29 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A Virginia Beach fire official said the house was under renovation and Zillow lists it as a $2 million home.