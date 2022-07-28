Dog found lying ill on blanket in Virginia Beach park; Animal Control searching for who left him there

The dog was extremely sick. "Due to the condition and ailments the dog was suffering from, he was humanely euthanized," a Facebook post from Animal Control reads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: Some viewers may find this story graphic. We do include a full picture of the dog further down in this story, which shows more wounds on his body.

Virginia Beach Animal Control is trying to figure out who left a male beagle laying on a blanket in Lineberry Park Thursday morning.

The dog was extremely sick. "Due to the condition and ailments the dog was suffering from, he was humanely euthanized," a Facebook post from Animal Control reads.

Officials say he was found at 12:16 a.m. at the park on Kings Point Road, across the road from Bow Creek Golf Course. He was a tri-colored beagle or hound-type dog.

A photo from Animal Control shows the dog lying on a blanket on his side with some kind of abnormal growth near his tail.

"Animal Control is seeking information on who owned the dog and how the dog ended up in the park," they wrote.

Animal Control Officer Kelsey Davenport is leading the investigation into his case.

If you think you know anything about the dog's owner, please call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can stay anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

If you're having trouble affording healthcare for your pet, humanesociety.org suggests looking for nearby colleges that offer veterinary programs, to see if students might be able to help you at a discount.