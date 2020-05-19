Virginia Beach announces Class of 2020 high school graduation plans

The school district is declaring June "The Month of the VBCPS Graduate," which will include an individual graduation ceremony for each student.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads' largest school division announced how it will hand graduation for the Class of 2020.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools outlined the plans on Tuesday, saying that it will declare June "The Month of the VBCPS Graduate," with several celebratory events and displays to honor the graduation of more than 4,800 seniors.

Because Virginia's stay-at-home order is currently in place until June 10, the originally scheduled ceremonies at the Convention Center were canceled.

So now between June 17 and June 20, every high school will host an individual graduation ceremony for each student, allowing the graduate to hear their name called, walk across a stage in their cap and gown, receive their diploma, and have their picture taken.

Each school will work with seniors and their families regarding the specific time for their walk, a guest list of no more than 10 people, and the appropriate social distancing protocols that will have to be maintained.

Commemorative programs will be created, and each student will be provided with copies for their family.

"The bottom line is this: our seniors have worked so hard and deserve to be celebrated. We will make it happen," Virginia Beach School Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence previously said in a letter to students.

The school district also announced other features and events that will take place in June: