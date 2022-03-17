Late-night Virginia Beach house fire displaces two

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Antelope Place just around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a late-night house fire in the Salem Lakes area of Virginia Beach.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Antelope Place just around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. First responders arrived to find heavy fire coming from the rear of the house

It took them about 20 minutes to knock down the flames.

Two people escaped from the home unhurt and no firefighters were injured as well.