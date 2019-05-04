VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators have determined an apartment fire in Virginia Beach earlier this year was deliberately set.

Firefighters were called to the Mariner's Cove Apartments on February 7, where they had to pull a man from a burning apartment.

The man reportedly went into cardiac arrest, but first responders resuscitated him and took him to the hospital.

All told, the fire damaged six apartment units.

No arrests have been made in the investigation at this time. If you know anything about this fire, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.