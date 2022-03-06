City of Virginia Beach opens applications for summer cooling program

The program is designed to help populations that are especially vulnerable to the heat, like babies and the elderly, keep their homes cool in an affordable way.

Summer has arrived, and that means that some days the temperature outside can be unbearably hot.

The Virginia Beach Department of Social Services has opened their application period for their Cooling Assistance Program, which runs now through August 15, according to a news release.

The program is designed to help populations that are especially vulnerable to the heat, like babies and the elderly, get any financial relief they may need in order to keep their homes cool.

According to a study from Harvard's environmental health program, it's estimated that over 80% of the 12,000 people who die in the U.S. every year from heat-related illnesses are over the age of 60.

In order to qualify for the program, you must have at least one person in your home who meets the following criteria:

Less than 6 years old

More than 60 years old

Disabled

You must also:

Be a Virginia Beach resident

Have cooling expenses/be able to provide a copy of your electric bill

Not exceed income limits