VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach heads to court on Monday.

Mid-Atlantic Arena LLC is suing after the city pulled out of a deal to build an 18,000-seat arena at the Oceanfront.

City leaders voted to move forward with the plan back in 2015, but pulled out just two years later. They claim the firm failed to meet a November 2017 funding deadline.

Mid-Atlantic Arena said that's not the case, and the lawsuit is asking for $140 million in damages.

From 2018: Mid-Atlantic Arena suing the City of Virginia Beach