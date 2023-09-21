Virginia Beach Artists on the Boulevard raising money to help cancer community

x
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach artists are gathering their pieces for a cancer community organization fundraising event on Saturday.

Gallery 1932 is presenting Artists on the Boulevard, a showcasing of "fine art and one-of-a-kind creations." 

There's no entrance fee, but shopping and donations are encouraged and proceeds will benefit Lee's Friends. 

Lee's Friends is a local non-profit that "has supported the cancer community in Hampton Roads with free resources and services for 44 years."

The event is taking place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1923 Virginia Beach Boulevard. 

You can find a flyer for the event on their Facebook.

