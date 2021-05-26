Virginia Beach to appeal ruling in voting rights case

Back in March, a district court judge ruled Virginia Beach's current "at-large" voting system violates the Voting Rights Act.

Virginia Beach is appealing a court ruling that would change the way voters elect city council members in the city.

Back in March, a district court judge ruled the current "at-large" voting system violates the Voting Rights Act. The plaintiffs claim the system disadvantages minority voters, but the city says existing data can't prove that.

Virginia Beach City Council will hold several hearings on this next month at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. There will be a public briefing on the status of the case for June 1 at 6 p.m., and city officials said residents can share their feedback during one of two public hearings scheduled for June 8 and June 15.

The city says it wants to hear from residents about which election systems and principles they prefer and why.