Virginia Beach athletes running 200 miles to raise awareness about homelessness

About a dozen people are running from Washington D.C. to Virginia Beach today to raise awareness about homelessness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a 210-mile, 36-hour relay from Washington D.C. to Virginia Beach.. and it’s all for a good cause.

It’s called the White House to White House relay. These athletes are hoping to raise awareness about homelessness and hunger.

“We wanted to raise awareness and doing something big like this – which is crazy – is just the thing to do to bring homelessness up in the forefront," said Jim White, founder of the LIFT Fitness Foundation.

The relay started Saturday morning at 4:30 a.m. The crew drove up to D.C. and spent all day and all night running back to Hampton Roads.

There are 11 runners and 2 RVs.

“This year we ran to the capital," White said. "Everyone runs about 25 miles a piece so it’s not for the faint of heart. But we’re running cold in the middle of the night, what really picks us up is thinking about the homeless that are on the streets. They’re out there every single day.”

The LIFT Fitness Foundation provides food, clothing, and fitness workouts to homeless people. This is the fifth year they’re doing to the race, which also serves as a fundraiser for their cause. This year’s goal is $18,000.

“We’ve averaged about 20 to $25,000 to go to our lift foundation each year,” White said.

But the nonprofit has been working for ten years.

“I was doing boot-camps down at the oceanfront for many of my clients and there was homeless that were actually jumping into it," White said. "And a lot of people said. ‘Have them go away. We don’t want homeless in our class.’ And I said, you know I got to do something about this.”

The group is set to arrive in Virginia Beach at 6:30 tonight where they will host a socially distanced event at Ballyhoos restaurant.