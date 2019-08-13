VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The woman accused of trying to kidnap two children from a Virginia Beach Target is expected to be arraigned on abduction charges on Tuesday.

30-year-old Patricia Metz was originally scheduled to appear in court Monday, but a jail report said Metz refused to put on clothes for her court hearing.

Metz is charged with two counts of attempted abduction and assaulting adults.

Police said Metz tried two separate times to kidnap young kids outside the Target located on Independence Boulevard last week. In the process, witnesses said she fought adults who were with the children

This is not her first run-in with the law. Court documents show police have charged Metz with public intoxication at least 10 previous times.

Documents showed in 2012, Metz's mother got an emergency protective order against her daughter after Metz allegedly kicked her mom in the jaw.

A judge now wants Metz to undergo a competency evaluation.