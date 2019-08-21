VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted to ban e-scooters from the Oceanfront.

In a close vote, six councilmembers voted to ban the e-scooters from the Oceanfront while five members were against the ban.

Vice Mayor Wood, Councilmember Louis Jones, Councilmember Barbara Henley, Councilmember Sabrina Wooten, Councilmember Rosemary Wilson and Mayor Bobby Dyer supported the ban while Councilmember Michael Berlucchi, Councilmember Aaron Rouse, Councilmember John Moss, Councilmember Jessica Abbott and Councilmember Guy King Tower were against it.

Due to the majority, you'll no longer see e-scooters zipping around the Oceanfront.

The ban comes from safety concerns.

Vice Mayor Wood shared data from Virginia Beach EMS that stated medics have treated 65 people for scooter-related injuries.

The ban isn't city-wide though.

According to the ordinance passed Tuesday night, e-scooters are banned east of Arctic Avenue, between Rudee Loop and the north side of 42nd Street. The scooters are also now prohibited where the speed limit is over 25 mph.

Councilman Moss said if it's that big of a public safety risk, they should be banned city-wide.

The city is also conducting an online survey to get the public's opinion in order to help them create e-scooter guidelines.

You can access the short survey here.

You have until September 3 to take the survey.