VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family is displaced following a fire at a Virginia Beach home on Friday morning.

Crews were called to a multi-family building on Bar Harbor Way, near Shore Drive after 11 a.m. The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it started in the kitchen, causing smoke damage to the home.

No one is hurt, but we're told one hamster died. Officials said two people, one cat, and one dog have been displaced.