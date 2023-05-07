Virginia Beach bar owner charged with illegal sale of alcohol granted bond

Shani Yourman Davis, 40, is accused of selling alcohol without a license and maintaining a disorderly business, among other misdemeanor charges.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A $7,500 bond was set Wednesday afternoon for the owner of a popular Virginia Beach bar.

Shani Yourman Davis, 40, owns and operates West Beach Tavern on Cleveland Street near Town Center.

Yourman Davis is accused, in part, of maintaining a common nuisance and disorderly business, along with selling and allowing alcohol on property without a license.

Mike Joynes is the attorney representing Yourman Davis. He said his client should get out of the Virginia Beach jail Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, a general district court judge agreed to give Yourman Davis bond partially because the charges are misdemeanors and she has no prior criminal history. She will only have to pay 10% of the bond or $750.

Yourman Davis turned herself in late last week after learning about warrants out for her arrest, according to Joynes.

Some of her friends are speaking up to defend her character, describing her as kind, caring, and as a humanitarian.

“I almost cried when I saw her mugshot. It was heartbreaking to see that. I don't know anything about any licensing. Every time I was there, everything was always A1,” said Alito Melton, who also goes by DJ S2. "Shani, she's a person of the community. She loves everybody."

Yourman Davis's charges stem from a month-long investigation by Virginia ABC and Beach law enforcement officers, a prosecutor said in court.

The agencies had the bar on their radar, after a shooting there in May. At least two people were hospitalized.

Before regaining licensure, Yourman Davis had to follow a set of conditions, like enhancing security, changing operating hours and suspending the sale of alcohol, Joynes told reporters.

In the courtroom Wednesday, lawyers were at odds over her compliance with the set of rules. Joynes argued she did; a prosecutor told the judge otherwise.

While not knowing what led to the charges, some people who know Yourman Davis through West Beach Tavern are eager to rally around her.

"Help somebody out who's been helping us for years,” said Joseph Kelly, a community activist who has teamed up with Yourman Davis for use of business space to host open mic events. "I would like for us to understand and come together as a community and support somebody that's really been doing something for the artist community, the independent artist community in this area."

Back in March 2022, officers responded to West Beach Tavern after a fight erupted outside. It escalated when police said a man shot and injured four people.

Moreover, the judge is letting Yourman Davis out on bond on the condition of no alcohol sales at the establishment. Her next court date is set for August 21.

A spokesperson for Virginia ABC also sent 13News Now the following statement Wednesday:

Virginia ABC's Bureau of Law Enforcement collaborated with Virginia Beach Police Department on the investigation of West Beach Tavern.

Virginia ABC focuses on working with our more than 20,000 licensees to maintain public safety in our communities.

West Beach Tavern's Beer/Wine and Mixed Beverage licenses were issued Feb 3, 2016 and revoked on June 1, 2023.

As the case is now pending in court, we are not able to comment further at this time.