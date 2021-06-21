SWAT investigating barricade situation in Virginia Beach

Police are asking people to avoid the Pleasant Valley Road near South Independence Blvd. if possible.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — SWAT has taken over a barricade situation in 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road near the Salem area.

The Virginia Beach Police Department initially tweeted about the incident a few minutes after noon. However, shortly before 1 p.m. they updated their page saying SWAT has assumed command.

There is a heavy police presence and officials are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

13News Now is looking into it, and the police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.