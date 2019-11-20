VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For more than 20 years, the holiday lights display on the Virginia Beach boardwalk has become a holiday tradition.

This year, the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights Merry Mile is starting on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 31.

Domenick Fini, Operations Coordinator for 'Live! On Atlantic," put together the event for the city.

He said the lights are starting a week earlier this year. Fini said it's as much fun for spectators, as it's helpful for the city.

“We want to make sure guests stay at the beach, at the Oceanfront, to enjoy everything it has to offer. Tons of great restaurants, great shopping," he said.

Virginia Beach locals say they enjoy the city event that takes drivers and passengers on an adventure through the Nautical Holiday display.

“It’s definitely something that people want to come and see," said Virginia Beach resident Rodney Gaines.

“If anybody’s looking for Santa he’s in Virginia Beach," said Trish Duckworth.

Cars enter at 2nd street to the exit on 22nd Street.

It's a one-mile drive you can enjoy to Holiday music on the radio while looking at sparkling light displays.

Prices vary depending on the car, but this opening weekend, between Friday and Nov. 26, everyone can go for only $5.

After that admission prices are passenger vehicles $10; limousines $25; mini buses $25; and motor coaches $45.

The hours of operation are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

People with valid military IDs can also go with passengers on Mondays for only $5.

For more resort info, visit www.visitvirginiabeach.com.