VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council voted to ban motorized scooters in much of the Oceanfront and on roadways with speed limits greater than 25 miles per hour.

Now, staff and the e-scooter companies operating in the city are making changes to support the new ordinance.

The following actions are being taken to uphold the new regulations:

Police officers are implementing an “educate and enforce” campaign to make riders aware of the change

Signs indicating the e-scooter restrictions are being produced, installed

BIRD and Lime, the scooter companies operating in the City, are dialing back their presence at the Oceanfront to relocate 500-1000 scooters in the Resort area, update geofencing to create new virtual boundaries and update company apps to provide riders with new instructions

The e-scooter companies hope to wrap up their changes no later than 5 p.m. on Friday.

The restricted Oceanfront area for e-scooter use is located east of Arctic Avenue to the Atlantic Ocean, from Rudee Loop to 42nd Street. However, riders are still permitted on roadways outside of the boundaries that have speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.

“Maintaining the health and well-being of citizens and visitors in the resort area and throughout the City are top priorities of the Virginia Beach City Council,” said Vice Mayor Jim Wood. “It is not our desire to stall innovation, but to move forward in a safe and responsible manner.”

City staff is in the process of facilitating community input and developing franchise license request for proposals to create a balance of regulations that create a safer environment overall. Any new requirements associated with franchise licenses of motorized scooters would be in place by Dec. 31, 2019.

For more information, please contact Brian Solis at bsolis@vbgov.com .

