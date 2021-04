Virginia Beach Police said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route following a serious accident at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Dorset Avenue.

As of 7 p.m., eastbound traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard is shut down, and authorities say it is expected to remain closed for approximately two hours.