Try local beer and sit by the fire at 'Bonfires and Brews' event in Virginia Beach

The event is taking place at the Lynnhaven House from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 5, 2021.

There's history. There's local beer. There's fire. You can enjoy all of it at the City of Virginia Beach's "Bonfires and Brews" event this Friday night.

The event is taking place at the Lynnhaven House from 6 to 10 p.m. The house is said to be a well-preserved example of early Virginia vernacular architecture, surviving nearly 300 years of Tidewater history.

You'll be able to try some beer provided by Pleasure House Brewing, enjoy live music from Brackish Water Jamboree and sit by fire pits throughout the Lynnhaven House grounds. Hay bales will be available for sitting by the fire, but you can also bring a chair.

According to city officials, the Lynnhaven House will be open to walk through and free activities will be available. Cast Iron Catering Co. and Bear House Coffee Roasters will also have food trucks on site.

The event doesn't have an admission fee, but people are asked to make a $5 donation to the Virginia Beach Historic Houses Foundation. Beer tickets are $6 each.

Proceeds from this event will go toward enhancing city-owned historic houses and sites by providing funding for historic artifacts and education programs, as well as promoting public awareness of Virginia Beach's history.

General event parking will be available in the Virginia Beach First Church of the Nazarene parking lot, which is located at 4413 Wishart Road. The front parking lot at the Lynnhaven House will be open only for guests with accessibility needs.