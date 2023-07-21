Lane of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Hilltop area closed due to emergency water main repair

x
Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One lane of Virginia Beach Boulevard near the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach is closed due to an emergency water main repair Friday afternoon.

The repair is affecting the outside lane of westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard at the intersection with First Colonial Road.

Virginia Beach officials said the repair should be done by 5 p.m. weather permitting. People who live in the area should be able to access their properties.

For the latest road conditions across Hampton Roads, visit 13News Now's Traffic page.

