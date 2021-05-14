Virginia Beach business owners ready to splash into the summer season with fewer restrictions

Governor Ralph Northam is lifting capacity and social distancing rules two weeks earlier than planned.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam’s revised executive order comes just in time for the official start of summer in Virginia Beach: Memorial Day Weekend.

It’s a boost Mayor Bobby Dyer and many business owners across the city said is desperately needed, after they struggled last season.

“We are ready, and I think our customers are,” said Black Angus owner Chris Savvides.

Northam is lifting capacity and social distancing rules two weeks earlier than planned. It’s a welcomed head start for Savvides.

“This industry is not a light switch,” Savvides said. “It takes a lot of time for our suppliers, purveyors to ramp up and support us.”

Fully vaccinated people also won’t have to put a mask on in most indoor areas. That starts this weekend, at midnight on Saturday, May 15.

The Governor’s order still requires staff in specific business sectors, restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment to wear masks at work unless they are fully vaccinated.

Savvides said they won’t jump into the changes.

“We are going to try and maintain distancing and work with our staffing levels to keep that going,” Savvides said. “And just make the accommodations for our customers the best we can.”

It's full speed ahead for the Virginia Beach Summer season! @GovernorVA is lifting most restrictions May 28, in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Restaurant owners are pumped to see the changes ahead, but some tell us they are planning to take things slow. Details at 11 #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/TWR2y3cQUW — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) May 15, 2021

The order is so new, staff at Quirks in Town Center don’t have a game plan, just yet.

“We just want to make sure that everyone is comfortable with the change,” manager Tommy Taylor said. “We are excited it is going to be lifted. We just hope everyone will still come out and enjoy food whether they are wearing a mask or without a mask.”

Some customers hope all COVID courtesies don’t go away.

“I think this whole thing has brought a light on we need to wash our hands more, respect other people’s distance,” said Quirk’s customer Joseph DeJesus.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Association Director Stacey Shiflet said they want a little more direction.

“The executive order is out,” Shiflet said. “With each of those have come some guidelines. So, we are waiting for those, that way we can follow the guidance exactly as it was written.”

Businesses are still in critical need of staff. Shiflet thinks the order could get more applicants in the door.

“Seeing that the governor has lifted the restrictions, that they will be able to feel comfortable and come back, staffed up and ready to go,” Shiflet said.

Savvides is ready to make up for lost time last summer.

“This gives us a chance to get our sea legs underneath us as we get ready for the summertime,” Savvides said. “Now we can work out some of the kinks, as we have been dormant for 14 months now.”