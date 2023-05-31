Virginia Beach hosts candlelight vigil to honor 12 lost on May 31, 2019

More than 100 people gathered by candlelight in Virginia Beach to remember the 12 who were killed and honor the survivors and first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s been four years since 12 lives were taken at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Based on the memorial at City Hall Wednesday night with over 100 people, it's clear they won't be forgotten.

"Four years ago today, this city was rocked by unspeakable tragedy," said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

On May 31, 2019, a city employee walked into Building Two at the Municipal Center and opened fire.

"Regrettably, that day 11 innocent employees and one innocent citizen were taken from us too soon," said Virginia Beach Police Acting Deputy Chief John Bianco.

Sgt. Brian Ricardo said he heard the call come over the police radio.

"There had been a report of shots fired, people injured in Building Two," he said.

Ricardo was one of the first inside.

"As I entered, I could hear gunshots upstairs," he said. "The fire alarm was sounding, the hallway was full of smoke."

He recalled clearing the building with his fellow officers, but felt a duty to do one more thing before he left.

"As I walked around the three floors to check on my officers, I made it a point to stop and touch each of your family members as I contemplated their lives and you," he said.

Bianco said it's a day no one will soon forget.

"Their absence has left an indelible void in our community. A void that will forever remind us of the profound impact of that fateful day," he said during the candlelight vigil.

Dyer recalls shock and disbelief when he realized what had happened.

"When it did happen, it was even more difficult to see a path forward out of the immediate darkness of grief and sadness," Dyer said.

"It's a heavy day," agreed Councilman Michael Berlucchi. "These were our colleagues. They were our family members. They were our neighbors. They were our friends and the impact of their absence is felt every day."

Ricardo said the people of Virginia Beach will always be connected by this tragedy.

"We are bound together by this experience and in this way, we are a community of survivors," Ricardo said.

Dyer emphasized they were able to see hope as the community came together in the immediate aftermath and even still four years later.