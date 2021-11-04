Virginia Beach church supporting families in need for holiday season

Salt Church on Laskin Road plans to donate at least 150 turkeys to the JCOC to give Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Nov. 15, 2020.

As people prepare for the holiday festivities, one Virginia Beach church is working to make sure families in need can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

Salt Church in Virginia Beach said it's holding its Turkey Drop and Fall Fest outside of the Beach Cinema and Alehouse on Nov. 14. to collect food for the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (JCOC) in Virginia Beach. The event will begin directly after the Sunday service.

This would be the fifth year that the church has held this collection event so they can donate frozen turkeys to the JCOC. The church hopes to support families who may not be able to afford food around the holiday season.

Last year, the goal was to give away at least 100 turkeys, and this year the goal was set higher by 50.

The JCOC will be able to provide Thanksgiving meals to the families in need, with the help of the donated turkeys. This will benefit many people who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside those who already needed a bit of help.

Aside from the turkey donation drive, the event invites people in the Oceanfront community to enjoy some lawn games, a bounce house, delicious food, face painting and fellowship.