VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thalia United Methodist Church members packed holiday gift boxes on Sunday for children in need this Christmas season.

Members at Operation Christmas Child filled boxes with toys and other items that will be delivered to children in need around the world by Samaritan’s Purse.

Donations of shoeboxes, toys, personal care items, and school supplies can be brought to 4321 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

For more information about the holiday program, click here.

