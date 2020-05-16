Virginia Beach church partners with Donatos Pizza for massive donation drive

Lifehouse church joined Donatos to give away dozens of pizzas and collect donations for the food bank.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — These are tough times for a lot of people, and food banks around the country are dealing with a massive influx of families who need assistance.

Here in Hampton Roads, Virginia Beach church Lifehouse is stepping in to help.

"There's a lot of people who don't have jobs, there's a lot of people who are probably scared, a lot of people who are raising families, and kids aren't in school," lead pastor Brandon Shank said. "We're just trying to find creative ways to do more."

Lifehouse partnered with Donatos' pizza off Laskin Road, for its "pack the bus" donation event.

But this isn't your average pizza party. It's a massive food drive.

It's all benefiting the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Church members are collecting non-perishable food donations, enough to fill up their massive bus.

Then, lead pastor Brandon Shank says they're going to drive the bus over to the Food Bank and drop it all off.

"We're giving away personal pizzas for every donation," Shank explained. "People are bringing everything from diapers to baby formula to canned food."

The donations are desperately needed. Over the past few weeks, Food Bank officials say they've seen a dramatic influx in the number of people relying on them for help.

"I think the big thing is, there's a lot more need than there is resource. It's probably that simple where the food banks can only give out what's given to them," Shank said.

He said that growing need in the community is what inspired his church to help.

"It's very easy to get worried or scared or kind of freaked out a little bit by what things look like and I think for people to be a part of something where you're helping others, it takes your mind off it," Shank said.