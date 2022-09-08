Virginia Beach City Council appoints new Bayside district seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council has made its pick to replace longtime member Louis Jones.
Jones passed away in June after representing the Bayside District for more than 35 years.
In a 9-1 vote, Delceno Miles was appointed to the Bayside District seat Tuesday evening.
This entire process is something the city council went through not long ago. Last October, members appointed Linwood Branch on the heels of then-Vice Mayor Jim Wood’s resignation. And back in August of 2021, Councilman Rocky Holcomb was appointed by the council to fill the seat vacated by Jessica Abbott, who resigned for health reasons.
Miles will finish out Jones' term, which ends in December.